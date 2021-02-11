WHO: 2021 will be another COVID-19 year, but more manageable, more predictable

The spread of mutated variants of the coronavirus will not provoke a new wave of the pandemic. This opinion was expressed by the director of the Regional Office for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO), Hans Kluge, in an interview published on Thursday with the newspaper El Pais.

“The new options are a cruel reminder that the virus is still hitting us,” he said. — But this is not a new virus; this is the normal evolution of any pathogen that tries to adapt to its host, a human.” “This is not the beginning of a new pandemic, but of course, we must be very vigilant,” Kluge said.

In his opinion, vigilance is important, as new strains can cause re-infection and faster spread of infection, which will make it more difficult for the health systems of some countries to cope with the pandemic.

“And finally, because it [new strains] can affect the effectiveness of vaccines,” he said. “We have seen this with the common flu; there may be variants that require a slightly different vaccine,” the WHO representative explained. “We have to remain vigilant because if we have a faster spread [of the virus] and the movement of vaccinated people increases, we may have an increase in mortality,” Kluge said.

“We have to be honest: 2021 will be another COVID-19 year, but more manageable, more predictable, “he said.” 2020 took us by surprise; we entered unknown, politically bleak, and scientifically unknown territory.” “Now we have some positive elements, including vaccines,” Kluge said. “And pandemics never last forever; they come and go.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 106.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus globally, and more than 2.3 million have died.