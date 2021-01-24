White House wants to persuade Congress to pass COVID-19 aid package

The proposed amount of aid has already angered some Republicans.

One of President Joe Biden’s top economic aides on Sunday will demand that senators from both parties allocate $ 1.9 trillion to help Americans affected by the coronavirus and prevent a widespread economic crisis.

Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, said he would urge senators to approve the proposed bailout plan.

“We can’t wait,” White House official Karin Jean-Pierre told reporters. “Just because Washington has reached an impasse doesn’t mean it should continue to remain in this impasse.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 417,000 Americans, infecting more than 175,000 people a day. Millions were left out of work, creating an immediate crisis for the Biden administration.

Biden built his campaign on the promise of a decisive fight against the pandemic, the significance of which was often downplayed by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Although Congress has already allocated $ 4 trillion in aid, the White House insists that another $ 1.9 trillion is needed to cover the costs of fighting the virus and paying extended unemployment and household benefits.

“The bottom line is that we are in a national emergency, and we need to act accordingly,” Biden said on Friday, signing the executive orders on economic assistance.

Although Biden’s Democratic Party has slim majorities in the House and Senate, this legislative initiative will likely need bipartisan support to overcome procedural hurdles.

Several Republicans have already expressed dissatisfaction with the bill’s cost.

Senator Mitt Romney, a moderate Republican, told Fox News that he would listen to what the White House has to say, but that “the overall figure is… shocking.”

“Spending and borrowing trillions of dollars from the Chinese, among other things, is not necessarily the best thing we can do to keep our economy strong in the long run,” Romney added.

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin expressed hope for a show of bipartisan spirit in the Senate.

“The goal is to see if there are any points of agreement that we can build on when considering this aid package,” he said.

The new president said that one of his main priorities would be to unite the divided country.