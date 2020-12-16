White House: Trump continues to challenge election results in courts

On the eve of the Electoral College confirmed Biden’s victory.

President Donald Trump continues to challenge the election results in the courts, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during a briefing on Tuesday, answering a question about the president’s reaction to the Electoral College vote that confirmed the victory of Democrat Joe Biden.

President Trump refuses to recognize Biden’s victory, who is due to take office as president on January 20.

“He’s still fighting lawsuits,” McEnany said when asked how Trump reacted to the Electoral College vote.

Late last month, Trump said he would leave the White House if the Electoral College voted for Biden, but subsequently continued to try to challenge the results through the courts.

Speaking to reporters, McEnany also said that the president intends to encourage Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and vaccinate himself as soon as he receives the appropriate recommendation from his doctors.

At the same time, according to her, the president wants to emphasize that, first of all, representatives of risk groups should receive the vaccine.

McEnany added that some key national security team members would be vaccinated to ensure continuity of government authority. It is also planned to vaccinate a “tiny group” of senior administration officials to increase public confidence in the vaccine.