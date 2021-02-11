White House: most “new migrants” will be denied entry to the United States

The entry of migrants into the country is currently undesirable due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is currently “untimely” for “new migrants” to enter the United States, so most of them will be denied entry to the United States. This was stated by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, answering a question about the influx of illegal migrants near the southern borders of the country.

The Biden administration decided based on the unfavorable epidemiological situation and the lack of time to develop new processes for accepting migrants, Psaki added.

“This is not the time (for migrants to arrive), and the vast majority of people will be denied (entry),” the White House press secretary said.

Also, she stressed that the White House is disappointed with the inaction of senators who have not yet confirmed Javier Becerra as Secretary of Health and Human Services in the Biden cabinet.

“Frankly, it is disappointing that Congress and the Senate are delaying further confirmation of his candidacy at a time when thousands of people are dying every day from the pandemic,” Psaki said, speaking to reporters.