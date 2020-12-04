White House Communications Director resigns

Alyssa Farah has worked in the administration for more than three years.

Alyssa Farah has resigned as Director of public relations for the White House after more than three years of administration experience.

This happened less than two months before the arrival of the new administration of President-elect Joe Biden.

In a statement, Farah called working for the Trump administration “a huge honor” and noted many of the administration’s priorities in domestic and foreign policy.

Farah became the most prominent administration employee to leave the White House after the election.