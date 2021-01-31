White actors are banned from voicing blacks in The Simpsons

The creators of the American animated series “The Simpsons” said that white actors will no longer voice black characters, writes Variety magazine.

Voice actor Hank Azaria, known for the voices of salesman Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, police officer Lu and nuclear power plant employee Carl Carlson, was one of the first to turn down the role. He said that he allegedly “studied his own feelings for many years” and only then decided.

The Simpsons have been heavily criticized on this issue for the past few years. The pressure on Azaria to stop voicing Apu increased after 2017 when the documentary “The Problem with Apu” was released. The film raised the question of how people of South Asian origin feel about the fact that their only representative on American television is the cartoon character Apu.

The current situation with The Simpsons is not the only one in the world of American animation. So, the actor Mike Henry, for 20 years voicing the dark-skinned character of Family Guy Cleveland Brown, also decided to give up work.