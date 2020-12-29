When will MIUI 12.5 stable release?

The company Xiaomi yesterday still told when the stable version of the MIUI 12.5 shell will be released.

According to the information on the official website of the manufacturer, closed testing of the system began on December 28. An open test firmware will be released in mid-January, but a stable software release is scheduled for late April. The first to receive a fresh shell will be the Xiaomi Mi 11, Xiaomi Mi 10, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra smartphones. Naturally, we are talking about devices in China. In the global market, release dates may vary.

Recall that MIUI 12.5 has received many useful changes. The developers have added to the system updated animation, new options for live wallpapers, more system nature sounds, several updated applications, improved privacy, as well as the MIUI + function. It allows you to open applications, read notifications, copy text, and reply to messages from your Windows computer.