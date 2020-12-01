When and which Sony smartphones will get Android 11

Sony has published a schedule for upgrading its smartphones to Android 11.

According to the official website, the manufacturer is currently planning to update five models with a smartphone. The first to receive the new version of the “green robot” will be the flagship Xperia 1 II. The firmware for it will be released this month.

At the end of January, the update will be released for the Xperia 5 II and Xperia 10 II, and in February for the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5. When the system is released for the Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus, and other older models, there is no information.

With the software update, the company’s devices should receive all the main innovations of Android 11. That is, this is a new interface, the Conversations section (from English dialogues) in the notification bar, advanced privacy settings, bubble messages, an updated power menu, the Media Controls panel in the curtain with quick settings, a section with frequently used applications on the desktop, and much more.