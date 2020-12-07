WhatsApp has become the most popular non-gaming app in the world

In November, the most popular non-gaming app with the highest revenue was WhatsApp messenger. According to data from the Sensor Tower analytics company, the WhatsApp app was installed 58 million times a month.

The country with the highest number of WhatsApp installations was India (30%). Nigeria is in second place with a score of 10%.

Instagram, Facebook, Weather, and Radar USA, TikTok are also in the top 5:

It is noteworthy that this month the top 5 left the Zoom service, dropping to 6th place.

Note that in the third quarter of 2020, the most profitable non-gaming app in the world is the Tiktok short video service, despite problems in the United States. In November, the service raised more than $ 123 million, which is about 3.7 times more than in November last year. The app was downloaded 55 million times a month.