What’s the secret behind Billie Eilish’s plump lips?

Recently, the singer Billie Eilish posted a picture in the “passport photo” on her Instagram. However, some media reacted ambiguously to the post. So the American edition of Cosmopolitan reproached the celebrity for especially emphasizing her lips with a pencil to make them visually puffy and more expressive.

This “accusation” did not please the fans, however, as well as Billy herself. After some time, the star posted screenshots of the pages of search queries related to this situation in stories, and signed: “I have never drawn lips in my life. I haven’t painted my lips with lipstick since I was 13 ”.

Billie Eilish has repeatedly faced criticism of her appearance. The singer recently joked that she would not release a new album until the commentators stopped joking about green hair.