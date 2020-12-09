What will be the new 5G smartphone Samsung Galaxy A52

Last week OnLeaks published high-quality renders of the Galaxy A32 5G smartphone, and now an insider showed images and gave some details about the Galaxy A52 5G.

So, outwardly, the novelty will be similar to its predecessor Galaxy A51 5G. The device will receive a plastic case with gradient color and a 6.5-inch display with a hole for the center’s front camera. Also, the device will be equipped with the main camera with four sensors. Unlike the Galaxy A32 5G, they will be placed on a rectangular ledge. The novelty will also have a sub-screen fingerprint scanner and a headphone jack. Unfortunately, there is no other information about the smartphone yet.

The Galaxy A52 5G should be presented in the first half of 2021. The device will cost around $ 500.