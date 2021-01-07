What happens near the Capitol in Washington the day after its capture?

In the US capital, the morning of January 7 came. Yesterday, protesters seized the Capitol and interrupted the approval of the presidential election results for several hours. The security forces used force against them, as a result of which four people were killed. Later, Congress still recognized Joe Biden as the elected president of the United States.

We had already shown what the Capitol looked like when protesters seized it. Now look at what’s going on around him right now.

At the Capitol in Washington, police officers in special uniforms and the National Guard are on duty: more than 6 thousand of its fighters are sent to the capital. They can stay there until the inauguration on January 20. Barriers limit approaches to the building; the only accredited press is allowed. There are practically no protesters, except for a few single pickets.

Recall also that in Washington, a curfew has been declared for 15 days. It will end after the inauguration.

In light of the unrest in the center of Washington, US authorities will take additional security measures at the planned January 20 inauguration of President-elect Joseph Biden. This was stated by Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli on Fox News. “America can be quite confident that the inauguration will be held safely,” he said.