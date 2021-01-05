What gadgets Apple is preparing for 2021

Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared his predictions about what Apple is preparing for 2021.

Kuo is confident that AirTags will definitely debut this year, the official announcement of which was expected back in 2020. Recall that these are special trackers hung on valuable things – for example, a bag, keys, laptop, etc. As a result, you know their location and will not lose them.

Some kind of augmented reality device will accompany them. Presumably, these are “smart” glasses of Apple Glass, rumors about which have circulated for several years. Unfortunately, the analyst did not provide details.

In 2021, new wireless AirPods are expected, more computers based on branded ARM chips, and the first gadgets with mini-LED displays. Rumored to be the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and MacBook laptops.

By the way, earlier Ming-Chi Kuo predicted the release of a 14-inch MacBook Pro and new iMacs based on Apple-branded chips. Of course, we shouldn’t forget about smartphones, including the iPhone 13 line.