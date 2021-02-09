What does the Turkish Defense Ministry’s statement about “solving the S-400 problem” mean?

Turkey can use the S-400 systems acquired from Russia by analogy with the” Cretan model,” the Ministry of Defense of the republic said.

The S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems purchased from Russia can be used by analogy with the “Cretan model,” Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

Thus, the United States dispute on the air defense system can be settled, the minister believes.

In the mid-nineties, Cyprus purchased the S-300 air defense system from Russia. Then Turkey reacted sharply to such a step, because of which the complexes were first placed on the Greek island of Crete and then completely passed into the ownership of Greece.

“This weapon (S-300 SAM) is available in the arsenal of the NATO system. And as it is used in the Cretan model, so we will put the same proposal on the agenda of the negotiations. Together with the United States, we can find a solution to the problem with the S-400,” Akar told reporters.

According to the minister, many NATO countries that were previously part of the Warsaw Pact still have Soviet military equipment in service.

An expert at the Center for Strategic Conjuncture noted that the Turkish side’s proposal still leaves many questions.

“The lack of specifics here actually leaves a lot of questions. Even if this is a purely territorial issue, it is also doubtful-where can they put them (SAM)? If they use them themselves, relatively speaking, somewhere nearby, then this is not an option. Because the main claim of the United States is that two systems will be used simultaneously by the Turkish armed forces, and thus they will be able to run one system on the other,” the expert said.

Also, according to him, the United States still shows distrust of the Turkish side.

“Quite recently, after the change of the US administration, there was confirmation that the US position on the supply of F-35, on Turkey’s participation in this program, remains the same. That is, Turkish suppliers are going to be withdrawn from the program. The confirmation of this position means that the US distrust of Turkey remains. This gives reason to assume that the Americans will clearly not meet halfway,” the expert believes.

Therefore, in his opinion, progress in the negotiations between the United States and Turkey should not be expected yet.

“I think that there will be no progress so far. And this effort of Turkey is purely diplomatic: to maintain a dialogue and find a way out. But I doubt that anything significant in this matter will move forward,” the expert concluded.

In mid-July 2019, Russia began supplying Turkey with the latest Russian S-400 air defense systems. Since that time, differences in relations between Turkey and the United States began – Washington demanded that Ankara abandon Russian weapons, offering its Patriot complexes. The Americans threatened to delay or cancel the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey and impose sanctions, but Ankara did not make concessions.