Westworld star spoke about the violence and humiliation of Marilyn Manson

Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood said she was the victim of violence from shock rocker Marilyn Manson. She described her experiences in detail on Instagram on Monday, February 1.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He began courting me when I was a teenager and treated me terrifyingly for several years, ”Wood announced. She noted that the suitor “brainwashed her” and “tricked her into submission.”

The actress stressed that she is no longer going to live in fear of retaliation, slander and blackmail. “I am here to expose this dangerous man and hold companies that give him jobs to account before he destroys more lives,” she wrote.

In 2016, Evan Rachel Wood announced that she had been raped twice. In one case, she was raped by a young man with whom she was dating. The artist did not disclose the name of the rapist, explaining that this happened many years ago. In 2018, Wood spoke in detail about what happened but again did not reveal her boyfriend’s name.

Wood dated Marilyn Manson from 2007 to 2010.