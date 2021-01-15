Wayne Rooney announced his retirement

The best scorer in England’s history Wayne Rooney has announced his retirement.

Information about this appeared on the website of the English club “Derby County”. Rooney, who has been Derby’s player-coach since November after Phillip Koku’s firing, has signed with the club until the summer of 2023 to become the team’s full-fledged head coach. Rooney’s headquarters included Liam Rosenior, Shay Given and Justin Walker.

Rooney has defended the Manchester United, Everton, DC United and Derby County throughout his career. The forward became the champion of England five times, won the Champions League with Manchester United. He is the top scorer in the history of the Red Devils (253 goals).

Wayne Rooney also scored 53 goals for the national team, making him the top goalscorer in national team history.