Washington Monument closes for two weeks due to the threat of riots
Roads and parks may also be temporarily closed in the Capitol area.
The US National Park Service decided to close the George Washington Monument until January 24 due to the threat of a repeat of the riots in the capital. This was reported on Monday on the service’s website.
“Groups involved in the January 6, 2021 riots at the Capitol continue to threaten to disrupt the 59th presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021. < … > In this regard, the National Park Service will suspend visits to the Washington Monument from January 11 to 24, 2021,” the statement said. It is noted that roads and park areas in the area may also be temporarily closed.