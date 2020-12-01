Washington metro wants to stop working on weekends

The Chief Executive of Metro explained the need for these measures with significant financial losses.

Metro, which manages public transport in the US capital, suggests saving money, stopping transporting passengers on the subway on weekends, closing 19 stations, and halve bus routes.

This was reported by the newspaper The Washington Post.

These proposals are set out in the company’s draft budget for the next financial year.

Metro Chief Executive Paul Wiedefeld attributed the need for these measures to the significant financial losses the company has suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He explained the proposed restrictions, allowing for a reduction of $ 500 million in planned operating expenses for the next year.