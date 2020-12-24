Washington has assessed the likelihood of signing a new contract with Ovechkin

General manager of the National Hockey League (NHL) club Washington Capitals Brian McLellan assessed the likelihood of signing a new contract with Russian forward Alexander Ovechkin. His words are available on the league website.

“I hope we will have an opportunity during the training camp to talk with Ovechkin about the extension of the contract. We have planned to do this since the end of last season, and nothing has changed in our intentions, ” McLellan said.

The manager added that it is necessary to wait until the Washington training camp opens. The Russian has been playing for the Capitals since 2005. As part of the team in 2018, he won the Stanley Cup.