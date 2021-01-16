Free News

Washington goalkeeper Lundqvist discharged from hospital after surgery

BY Sam Smith 46 Views
The goalkeeper of the Washington Capitals NHL club Henrik Lundqvist was discharged from the hospital after undergoing heart surgery; the hockey player announced this on his Twitter page.

Lundqvist underwent aortic replacement surgery in Cleveland, where he will spend several days before heading to New York. Earlier, he announced that he would not play in the new NHL season due to heart problems.

Lundqvist has played 887 games in the NHL regular season and 130 in the playoffs. In the 2011/12 season, he won the Vezina Trophy for the NHL’s best goaltender. As part of the Swedish national team, the hockey player won the Olympic Games in 2006 and became the world champion in 2017.

