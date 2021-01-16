Washington goalkeeper Lundqvist discharged from hospital after surgery

The goalkeeper of the Washington Capitals NHL club Henrik Lundqvist was discharged from the hospital after undergoing heart surgery; the hockey player announced this on his Twitter page.

Left the hospital yesterday. 🙌🏻

I’ve spend a lot of days away from my kids over the last 5-8 years because of hockey. The last 9 days felt way different..

It literally warmed my heart pulling up to the driveway. pic.twitter.com/jlxU8I8BQh — Henrik Lundqvist (@hlundqvist35) January 15, 2021

Lundqvist underwent aortic replacement surgery in Cleveland, where he will spend several days before heading to New York. Earlier, he announced that he would not play in the new NHL season due to heart problems.

Lundqvist has played 887 games in the NHL regular season and 130 in the playoffs. In the 2011/12 season, he won the Vezina Trophy for the NHL’s best goaltender. As part of the Swedish national team, the hockey player won the Olympic Games in 2006 and became the world champion in 2017.