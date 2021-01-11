Washington center Thomas Bryant suffered cruciate ligament rupture

Washington Wizards basketball player Thomas Bryant has been knocked out with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, ESPN journalist Adrian Voinarovski said on Twitter.

Bryant was injured in the National Basketball Association (NBA) regular season match against the Miami Heat, which took place on Saturday in the US capital and ended in a victory with 128: 124.

The usual recovery time for this type of damage is about six months.

Bryant has been playing for Washington since 2018. This season, the 23-year-old centre managed to play 10 matches, in which he averaged 14.3 points and made 6.1 rebounds.