Washington Capitals training base closed due to curfew

According to the training centre’s Twitter page, the Washington Capitals NHL’s training base has been closed following a curfew in the US capital.

“The Capitals ice complex will be closed at 18:00 local time by the recently announced curfew in Arlington County (a suburb of the capital of Washington – ed.),” – said in a statement.

The Capitals’ training camp began on January 4th. The new season of the NHL regular season kicks off on January 13th.

Earlier, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser announced against the backdrop of riots breaking out on introducing a curfew, which will last from 18:00 Wednesday to 6:00 Thursday. Over 50 people were detained during the protests, police said.