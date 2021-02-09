Warren Buffett: ‘Princess Diana called Bil Clinton the sexiest man in the world’

Everyone remembers Princess Diana’s famous dance with John Travolta at the White House during Ronald Reagan’s reign. However, neither the first nor the second attracted her attention as much as the 42nd US President. Lady Dee told about this shortly before her death to businessman Warren Buffett.

According to the entrepreneur, they met twice. For the first time, Diana and Buffett crossed paths at one of the parties in the library. Warren couldn’t remember the princess’s name, so he felt very uncomfortable not being able to strike up a conversation. “It was a disaster,” he admitted.

The second time, the businessman was much more confident. He met with Lady Dee at an event hosted by former Washington Post founder Catherine Graham. “She was in the White House that day and told me that Bill Clinton is the sexiest man in the world,” Warren recalled. – And it should be noted that I was not at all interested in this issue. She said it herself. ”

Diana and Bill Clinton met only once. In 1996, the princess flew to the United States to support a fundraising campaign for breast cancer research, led by the current first lady, Hillary Clinton.

“Hillary and I knew Princess Diana, and we really liked her. This tragic event deeply saddens us. Our thoughts and prayers tonight are with her family, friends and especially with the children, ” said Bill after the death of Princess Diana.