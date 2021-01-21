Warner Bros. presented a video with shots from all of its new movies in 2021

Warner Bros. posted on her YouTube channel a video with footage from 17 films of the film company, which are expected to premiere in 2021.

Some of the high-profile upcoming releases include Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, James Gunn’s Suicide Squad: Mission Bond, Lana Wachowski’s Matrix 4, Clint Eastwood’s Tears of Men, as well as Tom and Jerry, Godzilla vs Kong, and other projects.

These films will be released in the United States simultaneously in theatres and on the HBO Max streaming service. This temporary measure (for 2021) will not be relevant to later premieres.