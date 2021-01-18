Warner Bros. presented a video with footage from all its new products in 2021

Warner Bros. posted a video on her YouTube channel with footage from 17 films of the film company, which are expected to premiere in 2021.

Among the high-profile upcoming novelties: Dune by Denis Villeneuve, Suicide Squad: Mission Through by James Gunn, The Matrix 4 by Lana Wachowski, Cry Macho by Clint Eastwood, as well as Tom and Jerry, Godzilla vs. Kong, and other projects.

These films will be released in the United States simultaneously in theaters and on the streaming service HBO Max. This temporary measure (for 2021) will not be relevant to later premieres.