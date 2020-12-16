Warner Bros. announced the release date of the movie Mortal Kombat

It’s time for Mortal Kombat fans to mark up their calendar for April as Warner Bros. has decided on a new date to screen the film.

Mortal Kombat is in a bad time for movie theaters. The pandemic has forced people to stay at home and cinemas to close the halls. Because Warner Bros. delayed the release of the film, canceling the show in January. Still, fans won’t have to wait long.

Restart producer Todd Garner announced on Twitter that the movie would be out on April 16, 2021. We will see a trailer for the film by the end of this year.

Trailer in the new year. Sorry it took so long to get this out. pic.twitter.com/Jku86FYKo2 — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) December 14, 2020

Mortal Kombat will be shown at two venues at once. Simultaneously with the release in theaters, the film will be released in HBO Max so that you can watch the spectacular battles on your couch at home.