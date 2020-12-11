WADA: Russian athletes became leaders in the number of violations in 2018

Russian athletes became leaders in the number of anti-doping rule violations in 2018, according to a report by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

In total, 263,519 samples were collected by anti-doping organizations in 2018, which were analyzed in WADA-accredited laboratories. 2771 samples showed suspicious results, of which 1640 cases were confirmed as an anti-doping rule violation. Violations were identified in 92 sports/disciplines by athletes from 117 countries. The total number of anti-doping rule violations identified by sample analysis and other methods was 1923. Most violations in Olympic sports were committed: in cycling – 215, athletics – 188 and weightlifting – 157.

The leaders in terms of the number of violations were athletes from Russia (144), Italy (132) and France (114). Among the Olympic sports represented by “caught” Russian athletes, in the top three: track and field – 22, weightlifting – 14 and skiing – 8.