Volunteers decoded the encrypted message of the Zodiac serial killer

Experts finally uncovered the code “Cipher 340,” which was sent by an elusive criminal for decades under the pseudonym zodiac in 1969 to the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper.

In the late 60s, an unknown person terrorized the Bay area of California. He killed five people. In December 1968, he killed two teenagers on Lake Herman Road in Benicia. In July 1969, he shot a couple standing in Blue Rock Springs Park in Vallejo. Then one of the victims died. In September 1969, a masked suspect attacked two people with a knife at Lake Berryessa in Napa County, killing one. In October of that year, a San Francisco taxi driver was shot and killed. A serial killer is also suspected.

The FBI attributes five murders to him, although he claimed in letters that there were significantly more victims — more than 37 people.

The identity of this criminal has remained a mystery for decades. Investigators believed that the cipher would reveal the killer’s name, but this is not the case in this case.