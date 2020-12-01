Volkswagen is working on a compact electric car with the dimensions of the Polo

German carmaker Volkswagen recently launched the ID.3 and ID.4 electric cars and is now rumored to be working on another new addition to the series.

The Reuters news agency reported this. We are talking about a compact electric vehicle similar in size to the Volkswagen Polo B-class. The company calls such a project Small BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle). Unfortunately, there are no characteristics and release dates for the new items yet, but the approximate price is known – 24,000-30,000 US dollars. By comparison, the ID.3 hatchback starts at $35,000, and the ID.4 crossover starts at $40,000.

According to rumors, the car will be named ID.1. It will compete with the future $25,000 Tesla compact electric car, which should be shown no earlier than 2023. By the way, Volkswagen plans to launch 1.5 million electric vehicles on the market by 2025.