Volkswagen closes production of e-Golf: it will be replaced by a new electric car ID.3

German carmaker Volkswagen has announced the closure of e-Golf production.

The last car rolled off the assembly line the other day. The factories in Wolfsburg and Dresden will now be converted to an electric Volkswagen ID.3 model in the next three weeks. The first cars should be released at the end of next month.

Volkswagen e-Golf production started back in 2014. Since then, the company has produced 145,561 vehicles. The first cars were built based on the “regular” 7th generation Golf. In 2017, there was a major update of the model with a 136 hp engine, a 35.8 kWh battery, and a range of up to 300 km (according to the NEDC cycle).