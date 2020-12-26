Vivo X60 Pro appeared in TENAA

Three days before the Vivo X60 smartphone presentation, the line’s top model appeared in the TENAA database. The leak revealed all the main specifications of the device.

So, Vivo X60 Pro will receive a case with dimensions of 158.57 × 73.24 × 7.59 mm and weighing 178 grams. The novelty will be equipped with a 6.56-inch display with FHD+ resolution. The scanning frequency is not indicated in the documents, but most likely, it will be 90 or 120 Hz. The screen will receive a cutout in the center for the 32MP front camera and rounded edges.

Under the hood, the Vivo X60 Pro will have a 4130 mAh battery with 33-watt charging and a new 5G Exynos 1080 processor. It is built on the 5-nanometer EUV process technology and uses a three-cluster CPU structure. The chip will be paired with 8/12 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of ROM. As for the main camera, it will receive Carl Zeiss optics and four sensors. The main one is 48 megapixels. The wide-angle is 13 megapixels, a 13-megapixel telephoto le, ns, and an 8-megapixel periscope module with support for 5x optical and 60x digital zoom.

Out of the box, Vivo X60 Pro will run on the fresh Android 11 operating system, installed the new Origin OS proprietary shell.

Recall that Vivo is now preparing to release another flagship smartphone but under the iQOO brand. The novelty will be able to boast a Snapdragon 888 chip and 120W charging.