Vivo unveils cheap Y20 2021 smartphone

In August, Vivo launched a budget smartphone Y20 on the market and now has shown its new version with the prefix “2021” in the name.

The novelty is externally similar to the previous model. Basically, all the changes affected the filling. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.51-inch LCD-display with HD + resolution and a waterdrop notch. Instead of the Snapdragon 460 chip, the device received a more powerful MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. It is paired with 4 GB of RAM. 64 GB storage in a smartphone.

As for the battery, it is in the Vivo Y20 (2021) 5000 mAh with 10-watt charging. The smartphone also received a triple main camera with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, a front one with 8 MP, a side fingerprint scanner, and two body colors: Dawn White and Nebula Blue.

Price and when to wait

Vivo Y20 (2021) has already started selling in Malaysia for $ 148. For comparison, we can take Redmi 9 with more attractive specifications for this money.