Vivo showed smartphones X60 and X60 Pro on official renders

On December 29, Vivo has scheduled the presentation of the new line of X60 smartphones. In the meantime, the Chinese online store Vivo has shown official renders of devices in all colors.

All in all, the design of the Vivo X60 and X60 Pro is already familiar with early images. The younger model has a flat-screen with a round hole in the center of the display’s top. The main chamber consists of three modules, made in a rectangular block.

The smartphone is shown in white, black, and blue gradient colors.

The older Vivo X60 Pro has a display with rounded edges and the same hole for the front camera. The design of the main camera is identical. Only one more rectangular sensor has been added to three modules.

The camera sensors on the X60 and X60 Pro are expected to be the same: 48 MP, 13 MP wide, and 13 MP portrait camera. The X60 Pro should also have an 8MP periscope providing 5x optical and 60x digital zoom. Recall that smartphones will be the first models of the manufacturer with Carl Zeiss optics.

The new items will also be able to boast a 5G Exynos 1080 processor, but it will be installed in both models and only in the older one – it is still unknown. Out of the box, smartphones should work on the Android 11 operating system, on top of which they will install the new Origin OS proprietary shell.