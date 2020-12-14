Vivo revealed the features of smartphones X60 and X60 Pro

Vivo, ahead of the announcement of the X60 line of smartphones, has published a teaser with the main features of the devices.

As expected earlier, the devices will receive a large rectangular camera module. In the younger model, three sensors will be installed, and in the older one – four. One of them, judging by the teaser, will be a periscope. Besides, new items will be able to boast of German optics Carl Zeiss.

The poster also mentions the new 5G processor Exynos 1080. It is not yet clear whether both models will receive it, or only the older Vivo X60 Pro. By the way, the chip was introduced last month. It is built on the 5nm EUV process technology and uses a three-cluster CPU structure. It has one high-performance Cortex-A78 core (2.8 GHz), three balanced Cortex-A78 cores (2.6 GHz), and four energy-efficient Cortex-A55 cores (2.0 GHz).

Out of the box, smartphones should run on the Android 11 operating system, on top of which they will install the new Origin OS proprietary shell.

The presentation of the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro will take place in China on December 29. By the way, on the same day, according to rumors, the flagship Xiaomi Mi 11 will be shown.