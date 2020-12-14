Vivo has released a new cheap smartphone under the iQOO brand in China

Vivo, without a presentation, released today in China its new low-cost smartphone under the iQOO brand.

The device was named iQOO U3. It received a body with a weight of 185.5 grams, dimensions of 164.15 × 75.35 × 8.4 mm, and a 6.58-inch IPS-display with a teardrop notch and FHD + resolution. The screen supports HDR10 and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The front camera in the device received an 8-megapixel module. The main one, in turn, is double with 48 Mp + 2 Mp sensors. It has a night mode and electronic image stabilization (EIS).

The iQOO U3 comes with an Android 10 operating system onboard. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor paired with 6/8 GB of RAM (LPDDR4x) and a 128 GB drive (UFS 2.2). The new product is a 5000 mAh battery with 18-watt charging, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-C port, side scanner, and headphone jack.

iQOO U3 will start selling in China on December 17th. The basic modification of a 6/128 GB smartphone will cost $229, and the top one for 8/128 GB – $259.