Vivo and Carl Zeiss announced a partnership

Chinese company Vivo and German optics manufacturer Carl Zeiss have announced a collaboration.

As part of the partnership agreement, Vivo and Zeiss will establish a joint research and development program. This will help the Chinese manufacturer introduce new technologies into the cameras of its flagship devices. The two companies also plan to launch a joint Master Photographers imaging program.

The first smartphones with Carl Zeiss optics will be the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro. The devices are due to be announced in China later this month. By the way, this partnership is not the first time on the market. For example, Huawei has been partnering with Leica for many years. Also, at one time, Carl Zeiss engineers worked with Nokia.