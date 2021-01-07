Vin Diesel would like to see ‘Fast and Furious 9’ came out exclusively in the cinema

Unlike competitors, Universal Pictures has no plans to send its major projects to the streaming platform just yet. Vin Diesel is pleased about this since the actor is a devoted supporter of theatrical viewing. He told about this in the new issue of Total Film:

“I’m so committed to the theatrical viewing experience. It’s simple: I have devoted my whole life to cinema. It’s nice to know that on May 28 we will show our film on the big screen and everyone will go to watch it. “

The release of the ninth part of the racing saga about Dominic Toretto’s adventures and his family was supposed to take place in the spring of last year. Still, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the blockbuster’s premiere was postponed to the end of May 2021. With the film in full production now, director Justin Lin is quietly preparing for the production of Fast and Furious 10 and 11, which will complete the main storyline of the box office franchise. In the same interview, the director admitted what prompted him to return to the series:

“I know that for some fans of the franchise, the family theme has already become a reason for jokes [laughs]. But one morning I woke up with the idea of ​​exploring the relationship between Dominic and Jacob. It was a reason for me to return. “

This time, Dominic (Diesel) will be confronted by his younger brother Jacob (John Cena), who teamed up with the insidious cyber-terrorist Cypher (Charlize Theron). With his help, she plans to end Toretto and his loyal friends forever.