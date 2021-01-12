Vin Diesel confirms Helen Mirren will drive in Fast and Furious 9

Hollywood actor and producer Vin Diesel revealed if Helen Mirren’s character will be driving in the upcoming Fast and Furious 9. He shared spoilers in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

According to the actor, Mirren perfectly knows how to drive a car.

“You are asking the right questions. Again, without giving out any spoilers … You know what, I’m still going to give you a spoiler: yes, she can drive. It’s so cool. She knows how to drive and she does it well, ”says Diesel.

The actor also promised that the audience would be delighted with the picture. Although the trailer showed a lot, there are many more secrets and impressive moments hidden in the film.

Recall that Helen Mirren appeared in two parts of the famous franchise: “Fast and Furious 8” and “Fast and the Furious: Hobbs and Shaw”, in which she played Magdalene Shaw, the mother of the characters Jason Statham and Luke Evans.

Earlier in an interview, Vin Diesel said that the tenth and eleventh films of the franchise, which will be released in 2022 and 2023, respectively, await viewers. Also, a sequel to the spin-off about Hobbs and Shaw’s adventures, minor characters of the previous parts of The Fast and the Furious, and an animated series about the life of the hero’s nephew Vin Diesel, which is being released on Netflix, are being developed.