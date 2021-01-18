Videos with a demonstration of the new flagship smartphone from Honor have leaked to the network

On the vastness of the Chinese social network Weibo, videos showing the new flagship smartphone from Honor have been published.

We are talking about the Honor V40. The device, according to the leak, will hit the market in three colors: Titanium Silver, Magic Night Black and Rose Gold.

The novelty will receive a display with rounded edges, a cutout for a dual front camera, a sub-screen fingerprint scanner, and a large main camera with an unusual design. She will be able to boast of four sensors. From them there will be a horizontal strip that resembles a shadow.

As for the specifications of the Honor V40, the device is credited with a 6.72-inch AMOLED matrix with a 120 Hz refresh rate, an eight-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, 8 GB of RAM, 128/256 GB of ROM, 66 W wired charging, 50 W wireless, as well as a camera with 50 MP main sensors. By the way, Honor V40 will be the first smartphone of an independent company. The novelty should be presented at the end of this week – January 22.