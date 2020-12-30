Videos from Instagram and TikTok will appear in the search results of the Google Search application

Google continues to improve its branded search engine and is now preparing to release another innovation for the mobile version of the application.

The company is going to add the ability to show videos from Instagram and TikTok in search results. Google is already testing this innovation with a small group of users and a limited number of searches. As shown in the screenshot below, videos are displayed in a carousel at the top of the search engine. When you click on a video, Google will open the web version of the platform, not the app. This will allow the company to retain its audience because after watching the video, users will return back to the search engine.

By the way, Google has been indexing videos from Twitter for a long time, and now it seems that the corporation has decided to expand this opportunity to other social networks.