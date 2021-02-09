Video scaling feature added to Google Photos
Google continues to improve the Google Photos app with new features.
One of the Reddit users noticed in the program the ability to scale the video with a double-tap. Thanks to this function, certain parts of the video can be viewed. Another innovation allows you to stretch the video to full screen. When you double-tap again, the picture returns to its original state.
The innovation is distributed server-side, so it will not appear immediately for all users of the application.