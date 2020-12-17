Video: Lakers beat Phoenixes in the first game between LeBron and Davis

The NBA preseason match, in which the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Phoenix Suns, ended. The Lakers won with a score of 112: 107.

Among the winners, the most productive was Kyle Kuzma, who recorded 23 points. LeBron James has 11 points, Anthony Davis 10 points. LeBron and Davis played their first match in the preseason. Deandre Ayton scored the best performance in Phoenix with 21 points. Devin Booker recorded 16 points.

Earlier in the preseason match, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Los Angeles Clippers with a score of 131: 106.

In addition, there were three more pre-season games in the NBA.

The New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers (100: 93), the Chicago Bulls beat the Oklahoma City Thunder (124: 103) and the Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 125: 96.