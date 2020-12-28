Video: John Travolta celebrated Christmas with children after Kelly Preston’s death

John Travolta shared a Christmas video with his Instagram subscribers, where he showed his children – 20-year-old Ella Blue and 10-year-old Benjamin.

The star father filmed his children in their pyjamas in the morning, when the family gathered at the Christmas tree. “The Travolta family wishes everyone a Merry Christmas!” – John signed the video.

This is John’s first Christmas in 30 years without his wife, Kelly Preston. Travolta’s wife died of breast cancer in July this year. She was 57 years old.

The couple also had a third child, son Jett, who passed away in 2009. The boy was autistic and suffered from Kawasaki syndrome, a disease that affects the middle and small arteries, due to which Jett had epileptic seizures. In 2009, while on a family vacation in the Bahamas, the boy had such a seizure, fell and hit his head on the bathtub.