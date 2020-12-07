Video: Hugh Jackman impresses fans by plunging into icy water

Winter doesn’t stop Hugh Jackman, 52, from enjoying his swim in the sea. The actor recently impressed fans with a video in which he showed himself before and after the ice swim.

Hugh shot two videos on the seashore: on the first, he looks forward to an immersion in cold water, and on the second, wet and frozen, he is glad that he has decided on it. “It was cold, but now it’s enjoyable. Have a great Saturday, everyone, ”Jackman says in the second video, looking pleased.

Last week, Jackman celebrated the 65th birthday of his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, whom he has been married to since 1996. On holiday, he posted a cute photo of him watching Deb blow out the candles on a cake. “Congratulations to my wonderful wife. Your courage, wit, openness, loyalty, creativity, cheerfulness, audacity and spontaneity inspire me every day. I love you so much that no signature can convey it, ” Hugh turned to Deborra-Lee.