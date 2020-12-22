Video: Football players staged a massive fight in the Brazilian Championship final

The final match of the Brazilian Under-17 Championship between Atletico Paranaense and Fluminense has turned into carnage.

Enquanto isso na final do Brasileirão sub-17. pic.twitter.com/Zy7JsAY3BJ — Curiosidades Brasil (@CuriosidadesBRL) December 21, 2020

At the end of the second half, the two players quarrelled and exchanged light blows. The teammates immediately intervened in the conflict, and later the reserve players joined the fight.

Team workers and match officials had to separate the fighting football players. The game ended with the victory of “Fluminense” with a score of 2: 1.