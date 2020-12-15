Video blogger Jake Paul offered Conor McGregor $ 50 million for the fight

Video blogger and boxer Jake Paul offered Irish mixed-style (MMA) fighter Conor McGregor $ 50 million for a face-to-face fight. Paul wrote about this on Instagram.

Paul also released the details of a potential fight contract: a boxing match of eight rounds of three minutes in the 84kg weight class using ten-ounce gloves. The fight must take place within 180 days after the signing of the agreement.

Paul took part in one of the fights before the exhibition duel between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., which took place in Los Angeles at the Staples Center arena on November 29. In the second round, Paul knocked out former National Basketball Association (NBA) player Nate Robinson, after which he wrote on his Twitter page that he was ready to challenge McGregor to the fight.

In 2017, according to the rules of boxing, McGregor fought against American Floyd Mayweather. That fight ended with Mayweather’s victory by TKO in the tenth round. The American became the world champion in five weight categories and the bronze medalist of the 1996 Olympic Games, in the professional ring he has 50 victories and not a single defeat. On February 20, 2021, Mayweather will fight against Logan Paul, who is Jake Paul’s older brother.