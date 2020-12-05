Victoria’s Secret model Romy Straid became a mother for the first time

Today it became known that the 25-year-old Dutch top model and Victoria’s Secret show star Romy Straid became a mother for the first time. Romy and her lover Laurence van Leeuwen had a daughter, whom they named Mint.

Mint van Leeuwen. I feel blessed when I finally hold you in my arms. We love you so much! – shared a young mother on Instagram.

Romy Straid announced an imminent addition to the family at the end of May. On Instagram, Victoria’s Secret model admitted that she faced serious difficulties before getting pregnant. Due to polycystic ovary disease, which doctors diagnosed a year ago, for a long time, Straid was unable to get pregnant naturally. At some point, Romy even lost hope of becoming a mother, but then she began to study her diagnosis in more detail and realized that her case was atypical:

The reason for my troubles was the stay of the body in constant stress due to frequent travel and relocation, daily training and diet. I didn’t feel overstrained, so it was difficult for me to see the reason. But in fact, I put a lot of pressure on myself and lost weight, – shared Romy.

Recall that Romy Straid began dating the son of Dutch TV presenter Bert van Leeuwen, Lawrence, in 2010. In 2018, Vogue reported about the secret wedding of Romy and Lawrence, but the lovers themselves do not comment on this information.