Victoria Beckham reveals why she actually left the Spice Girls

Victoria Beckham left the Spice Girls in the early 2000s, but only now dared to tell about the true reason for her “fateful” decision. In an interview with the British version of Vogue magazine, she admitted why she decided to end her singing career.

Victoria stated that the scene was never something special for her. She did not feed energy from there, as, for example, her friend Elton John did. “Many years ago, I was at an Elton concert in Las Vegas. I remember how he sang the song Tiny Dancer and did it like it was the first time. And then I realized that performances for him are a source of life-giving strength. It was a turning point in my life. Then I realized that singing and dancing was just fun entertainment for me, not a passion, “Beckham admitted.

From that day on, she began to look for her calling and decided to leave the Spice Girls. “I was scared to go for it, but I understood that I was not in my place,” the star shared.

Now Beckham is developing his signature clothing brand and cosmetic line. She is also a four-time mom. Along with her famous husband David, Victoria is raising 21-year-old Brooklyn, 18-year-old Romeo, 15-year-old Cruise and 9-year-old Harper.