Vice-President of the United States received a second dose of vaccine from coronavirus

US Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff were vaccinated on Tuesday with a second dose of the new coronavirus vaccine. The broadcast was conducted on the White House website.

“It really didn’t hurt,” Harris said after the vaccination. The vaccination was carried out in the presence of specialists from the US National Institutes of Health.

The Vice-President thanked the staff of the Institute for their work. “The work that is being done will strengthen public health,” said Harris. “< … > I encourage everyone to get vaccinated. It doesn’t hurt at all and will keep you alive.” “It is necessary to ensure that everyone gets the vaccine. On behalf of President Joe Biden and myself, I thank you [health care workers] for your daily work,” she said. “Our goal is to reach 100 million vaccinations in 100 days, and we will continue to do everything necessary for this.”

Biden suggested on Monday that every U.S. citizen will be able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in the spring. In his opinion, by the summer, the country will be “fully on the way to [developing] collective immunity.” According to the president, about 1 million vaccinations a day will be made in the United States soon. Biden also did not rule out increasing this figure to 1.5 million injections daily.