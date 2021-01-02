Vasilevsky named the goalkeeper of the year according to the NHL

Russian goalkeeper of the Tampa Bay Lightning club Andrey Vasilevsky was named the goalkeeper of the year according to the National Hockey League (NHL).

Vasilevsky won the Stanley Cup in the last NHL season. The 26-year-old goalkeeper played 52 regular-season games with 91.7% shots reflected and 25 playoff games (92.7% saves). In the 2020 Stanley Cup games, Vasilevsky won 18 meetings and lost seven, conceding an average of 1.9 goals per game.

“Vasilevsky is doing everything in order to show his best qualities, to fully reveal his potential. He wants to be the best goalkeeper in the world,” quotes the official website of the NHL goalkeeper coach “Lightning” Franz Jean. – I have been working with him since 2012, and I never had to ask him to add. He always works at the maximum. Sometimes he even needs to be stopped. This is a unique person. He is always collected, determined. An ideal athlete. “

At the end of last season, Vasilevsky claimed the Vezina Trophy, awarded to the best goaltender of the season in the NHL but lost to Winnipeg goalkeeper Connor Hellebike the fight for the award.